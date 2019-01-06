The Viterbo University Fine Arts Center was alive with the sound of music, the graceful shuffling of feet and roars of applause Saturday as about 750 young performers strutted their stuff in the 15th annual Viterbo 101 Show Choir competition.
Show choir students from middle and high schools in Wisconsin and Iowa, including Onalaska, West Salem, Cashton and La Crosse, participated in the all-day event, which kicked off bright and early at 8 a.m., with the evening capped off with a performance by the day’s solo competition winners. Seven judges, including coaches from noncompeting show choirs and arts and music professors, tallied up scores based on visual, vocal and show design criteria, looking at originality, costume choice, facial expression and tone.
Each group put on up to five energetic, toe-tapping routines, outfitted in flashy attire with sequins, satin or bow ties. Family, friends, classmates and show choir alumni packed the seats to cheer on the talented teens.
“Show choir is a great opportunity for kids who love to be up on stage to sing and dance and be creative,” said Jen Roberdeau, director of audience services at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center.
Roberdeau discovered show choir for the first time as a Viterbo freshman, dancing and belting out tunes alongside her future husband in the university’s Platinum Edition. Katrina Walt, a Viterbo senior music education major and co-chair of the competition, is an alum as well, getting her start at Hastings High School before joining Platinum Edition.
“It’s different from other sports — no one sits on the bench. Everyone is on stage,” Walt said. “Show choir is truly a team sport in every sense of the word.”
The event was abuzz with excitement and nerves as some students emerged proudly from their performances, still high on adrenaline, while others paced or got in some last minute practice in anticipation of their turn on the stage. Sparta Upstage Adrenaline members were pumped up for their 11 a.m. set, a medley of nine songs, including “Runaway” by Bruno Mars and “Something Big” by Shawn Mendes, combined in five numbers.
“I’ve always loved music, and it’s another outlet for that,” said Sparta High School junior Alex Bartels, 17. “I’m thoroughly enjoying it.”
Bartels and fellow Upstage Adrenaline member Calvin Swaney, 16, both joined freshman year, which also marked the first year of the group.
“Every year, we’ve gone up,” said Swaney, most excited for their final number — Carrie Underwood’s “Champion.” “I love singing and dancing, and there’s the whole group thing that goes with it.”
Show choir is a commitment, Bartel says. His group practiced three times a week, from late June through January. It’s worth it, says Swaney.
“It’s a fun thing to do, a huge family,” Swaney enthused. “Go for it and put in your best effort. Even if you don’t think you’re good at it, everyone is there to help you every step of the way.”
Upstage Adrenaline was itching for first-place finish, a plan already in place if they emerged victorious.
“Our director always tells us not to get our hopes too high,” Bartels said. “If we win one of our senior guys is going to yell, ‘I told you so!’ Winning would mean a lot to us.”
Final results from the Viterbo 101 Show Choir competition were set to be posted at www.showchoir.com.
