Teresa Leithold led a life filled with music, teaching nearly 3,000 music students over the years, from youngsters she taught at La Crosse’s Campus School and Leithold Music to future teachers of music at UW-La Crosse.

Teresa A. Leithold

Leithold died Feb. 13 at age 87, and her family is seeking photos of her former students for a collage that will be displayed at the celebrations of her life planned next weekend at First Presbyterian Church.

Ideally, photos will be of former students playing the piano or teaching music, and the photos can be from their days as students or more recent photos. The photos can be emailed to info@leitholdmusic.com, with names included and an indication whether the name can be included on the collage.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at First Presbyterian, 233 West Ave., with a memorial service starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, also at the church.

Entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune. Contact him at 608-791-8219 or randy.erickson@lee.net.

