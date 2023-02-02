UW-La Crosse students from a variety of majors across campus will show their work during the annual All-Student Juried Art Exhibition.

The exhibit opens with awards and a reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the University Art Gallery, 100 Lowe Center for the Arts, 333 16th St. N. The show runs through Wednesday, Feb. 22. All events are free and open to the public.

The more than 50 pieces of work were selected by Rochester, Minnesota, artists Nicole Havekost and Chris Rackley.

Havekost, who has exhibited extensively throughout the U.S. in both solo and group exhibitions, is a 2020, 2018 and 2013 Minnesota State Arts Board Artist Initiative grant recipient. The long-time educator has taught at St. Mary’s University, Winona State University and Rochester Community and Technical College and in Michigan.

Rackley is an interdisciplinary artist who experiments with video, sculpture and drawing to explore memory and perception. His most recent awards include a 2022 Creative Support for Individuals Grant and a 2022 Kolman & Reeb Gallery Project Space Grant.

Students and their works selected for the exhibit include:

Gracie Acklam: Peace

Madison Atkinson: Tea, with that French Revolution?

Kayleigh Baasch: Ink Cloud Collage

Lydia Bergerson: It’s okay; Traveler (2)

Nicholas Bilyeu, Lindsey Kugler, Trista Milner: Flowers

Mattie Blanck: Puffer Coat Fashion Portrait; Medusa in Color (2)

Maiya Brandt: Potter’s Hands; Class Dismissed; Woo Blue Vessel (3)

Brooke Branscome, Olivia Otto, Amy West: S.S. BOA

Ellie L. Burbach: What Are You Looking At?

Arlo Ceman: Señor Bear Bear

Ellen Cervantes: Icky Boy; No-Poke! (2)

Leo Chavolla: Copper Vessel #1; Knot your regular cufflinks and studs (2)

Elisa Engman: Recover Your Life

Catherine Ann Gamble: The RIP

Andrea Grunwald: Mask of the Sea; Crown of the Forest (2)

Sara Hafften: In the Zone; Food for Thought (2)

August Jennings: Cleopatra; Arachnys; Etched (3)

Ella Kluck: i’m always watching

Veronica Kolb: Welcome to the Jungle; High Tea (2)

Molly Kalous: Following Stars; To Be a Girl is to Perform (2)

Carlson Kreger: Forgiveness

Chloe Kuester: oh hey

Jonathan LeGault: Untitled 4

Coral Neubauer: Full Circle

Rusty Norgord: Meatball

Kayla Rippe: Living Room Art

Ryan Rateike: Intermittent Timing

Reece Rumpza: bubbled vase

Elizabeth Schams: Teeth

Emma Sebranek: Chicken People; Eggshells (2)

Sidney Scherwinski: NoB******?

Kylie Stockton: Still Life

Nora Elizabeth Waltz: Accepting

Josh Wolfe: Elevator Music

Gallery hours are 1-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, and during events at Toland Theatre. Exhibitions are free and open to the public.

Get more information about the gallery and artists at: https://www.uwlax.edu/art/exhibition-opportunities/university-gallery/#tab-current-exhibitions-and-events

