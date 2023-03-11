Western Technical College Computer Support Specialist students will offer a technology support help desk for the community from March 14-April 14. Services will be available virtually or in person in room 219 of the Business Education Center, 744 Badger St., La Crosse.

The support desk be available from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays. Students can assist with computer software training, hardware support and general troubleshooting. The help desk is part of Western’s Community Engagement program, which takes credit courses and uses them to address and solve community needs. Walk-ins are welcome. Community members may park in Western lot H or visitor parking spots for free during help desk hours.