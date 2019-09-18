The Rotary Club of La Crosse will hold an informational meeting for students interested in studying abroad during the 2020-21 school year at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Children’s Museum of La Crosse.
The exchange program gives students the opportunity to spend nine months at select countries around the world, and local families the opportunity to host visiting students.
For more information, contact youth exchange officer Jack Haase at 507-313-1128.
