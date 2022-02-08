A study released last week by the CDC finds while cloth face coverings reduce risk of COVID contraction by over half, N95 and KN95 versions raise protection to 83%.
The study, conducted mid February 2021 to early December 2021, just prior to the U.S. circulation of the omicron variant, reviewed the mask wearing habits of California residents in the two weeks prior to them testing positive or negative for COVID. Factored in were vaccination status, how often public places were visited during the 14-day period and what type of mask they wore and how frequently.
Among the 534 individuals who reported always wearing a mask in indoor public settings, those who used cloth versions were 56% less likely to contract COVID, with surgical masks increasing protection to 66% and N95 and KN95 styles bringing protection even higher to 83%.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.