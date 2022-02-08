"These findings are consistent with existing research demonstrating that face masks or respirators effectively filter viruses in laboratory settings and with ecological studies showing reductions in SARS-CoV-2 incidence associated with community-level masking requirements," the CDC stated in the report.

While using a respirator style is most effective against viral contraction, the CDC notes "it is most important to wear a well-fitting mask or respirator that is comfortable and can be used consistently."

Against omicron, styles like neck gaiters and single layer versions do not offer enough protection. While N95 or KN95 versions are best for adults, for those who find them too unpleasant to wear consistently a disposable surgical mask is the next best option.

"Any mask is better than no mask," the Wisconsin Department of Health (DHS) noted in a Facebook post last week.

DHS still advises even vaccinated individuals to wear face coverings in public indoor settings if community transmission rates are high -- currently, the state is at critically high status. Masks should cover the entire nose and mouth, fit snugly, and have at least two layers if using a fabric or disposable version. A style with nose wire is recommended to help prevent respiratory droplets from entering and escaping the perimeter of the mask.

Fabric masks should be washed daily and disposable versions discarded at the end of the day, or sooner if they become wet.