Study finds youth lead levels in Wisconsin double national rate; Gundersen experts stress testing

The level of lead found in children has declined sharply over the past four decades, but Wisconsin youth are still testing at a concerningly high level.

Per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the median concentration of lead, measured in micrograms per deciliter, was 15 during the period from 1976 to 1980 and just 0.6 from 2017-2018.

Use of the lead based paints in residential settings was banned in 1978, which led to significantly reduced exposure, but some older homes still have original paint. And while many companies have reduced or eliminated lead in their products, such as plumbing fixtures or art materials, the metal is still allowed in many products, including vending machine jewelry and plastics in toys.

Currently, the most common sources of lead exposure are dust from deteriorating of lead based paint or living near mines, coal combustion sites or battery manufacturing facilities.

"Even if you’ve done renovations with painting, a lot of times we might forget about things like windows or doors or the original door casings," says Christie Harris, wellness education specialist at Gundersen Health System. "People should make sure that it’s not flaking off."

No level of lead is considered safe, and according to a Health Trends study from Quest Diagnostics, published in JAMA pediatrics in September 2021, 50.5% of U.S. children under age 6 had detectable levels of lead in their blood. And among Wisconsin youth, the rate of elevated lead blood levels (BLL) was over double the national average at 4.3% versus 1.9%. The study looked at 1.14 million U.S. youth between the dates of October 2018 to February 2020.

Minnesota falls below the national average, at 0.6% in 2020, per the Minnesota Department of Health.

Study author Dr. Marissa Hauptman, a pediatric environmental health specialist, says policies designed to control lead levels in the environment have succeeded in declining levels, and "as a result, millions of children have been spared from the very high BLLs, once ubiquitous in the U.S."

However, Hauptman adds: "This study demonstrates ... that despite this, lead exposure is still ubiquitous in our environment, disproportionately affecting certain populations."

More susceptible are children living in areas with high poverty levels, at a detectable BLL rate 21.4% higher. In addition, they were nearly 2.5 times as likely to have elevated BLL. Youth living in an area with a high rate of pre-1950s housing had a 14.7% higher level than those in an area with the least old housing and were four times more likely to have elevated levels. Higher BLL levels were also found in youth living in cities where the population is predominantly Black or Hispanic.

Any detectable lead level, Gundersen experts say, can be harmful, especially among babies and toddlers. The presence of lead can cause brain or nervous system damage, affect growth and development, impair hearing, speech or learning, or possibly increase risk for cardiovascular diseases late in life.

"Given the lack of a threshold for the deleterious effects of lead in children and largely permanent effects of poisoning, prevention is extremely important," says study co-author Dr. Jeffrey Gudin, of Quest Diagnostics. "... Lead exposure isn't always apparent. That's why testing is critical."

Among the symptoms of lead poisoning are constipation, stomach pain, fatigue, loss of appetite or a blue tinge around the gums, though those with less elevated levels might not exhibit symptoms. Lead screening rates dropped during the pandemic — the CDC estimates at least 9,600 children with elevated levels missed testing during the first five months of 2020 — and parents or guardians are encouraged to make an appointment even if they don't think their child is affected.

"It is a local problem," Hansen says. "I think there is a perception amongst families that because we’re not a large urban area, it’s not an issue here. But our rates are higher than the national average and it’s important for us to screen and identify children with lead exposure."

To help promote safety and wellness, Gundersen will be messaging patients through MyChart, text or mail to provide education about lead or anemia screening, remind them of overdue treatments and alert them of any needed actions or blood tests.

Families can be proactive by seeing if lead was used in the paint or plumbing of their home and having it removed. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services offers a Lead-Safe Homes program, https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/lead/lshp.htm, through which qualified residents can receive financial assistance for assessments and repairs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.