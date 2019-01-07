La Crosse is ripe for the picking when it comes to potential for a public market, according to a feasibility study released Monday by the city of La Crosse.
La Crosse’s Redevelopment Authority commissioned Aaron Zaretsky, a 41-year veteran of public market analysis, to determine whether the area could support a public market -- an indoor retail facility where locally owned and operated independent businesses operate year-round from both indoor and outdoor stalls.
“La Crosse is at a crossroads … A public market can assist in enhancing the community’s economy while keeping La Crosse as a friendly, diverse and successful community that is culturally rich and socially attractive,” Zaretsky wrote in his report.
La Crosse economic development planner Andrea Schnick asked Zaretsky to be brutally honest in his analysis.
“If the answer was, ‘It’s not going to work here,’ then that’s what I wanted to hear,” Schnick said.
She was surprised to see how strongly Zaretsky believed La Crosse would be good ground to grow a public market.
If the site is found and the business plan developed, the market could transform the city, the report claims.
Schnick was pleased to see the depth of Zaretsky's research, from crime analysis and consumer spending habits to maps of how long it takes to drive to downtown from various regional locations.
“I thought all of that was really good information,” Schnick said.
The study included date on in everything from the average temperature and frequency of tornadoes and floods to tourism numbers, demographics and average commute times of La Crosse workers.
Zaretsky’s research showed La Crosse area residents have an appetite for good food.
Among the key points, Zaretsky said, was residents’ willingness to buy local, pointing to the nearly 200 locally owned businesses downtown and the eight area farmers markets. For example, the Cameron Park Farmers Market has 60 to 70 vendors and is 70 percent produce. The farmer’s market has to turn away roughly 50 crafters and farmers each year due to space constraints, according to the report.
“Furthermore, the relatively high number of ethnic groceries and the existence of several successful specialty food shops such as La Crosse Olive Oil Co., Pleasoning Gourmet Seasoning, Finnotte’s Nut and Chocolate Shop, are further evidence of local interest in good foods,” he said.
Public markets would encourage healthy eating as well, which would help address public health concerns such as obesity and diabetes.
La Crosse area residents also celebrate diversity, he said, pointing to the draw of Oktoberfest, the Hmong Cultural Community Center events
“It needs and is open to a new ‘common ground,’” where people of all backgrounds can come together, Zaretsky said.
Zaretsky stressed that there’s no guarantee but said with careful planning the public market would be “tremendously successful.”
“It will provide hundreds of new jobs, scores of new entrepreneurial opportunities and millions of dollars in new tax revenues for the community,” Zaretsky said.
Public markets provide opportunities for new businesses to get started without a lot of upfront investment, making them perfect for low-income entrepreneurs.
Council member David Marshall, who is a member of the Redevelopment Authority, was very excited by Zaretsky’s report.
“I am overjoyed with the results. I’m happy with the findings that the La Crosse is overripe with possibilities for a public market,” Marshall said.
Marshall was particularly interested in ways to give La Crosse’s minority population, such as Hmong and Hispanic people, the chance to bring their food and culture to the market.
"For all its enthusiastic language, the report is thorough; reading through it I am left with the impression that no stone was left unturned in its examination of factors necessary for a successful public market," Marshall said. "While I used to think a public market would be a good idea for La Crosse, I now believe that this market is necessary for the future well-being of our city and the Coulee Region."
The report is the first of a series of studies to determine whether La Crosse can support a public market. The second will be a site analysis, taking in dozens of metrics to select the optimum location, and the third will developing a business plan laying out how the market will operate and who the first vendors will be.
