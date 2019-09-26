La Crosse County firefighters and emergency services personnel are taking a closer look at regional cooperation with a little help from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
Officials — including fire chiefs from La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Shelby and Campbell — met Wednesday to discuss participating in a study facilitated by the nonpartisan group and funded by La Crosse County and the La Crosse Area Planning Committee.
The purpose of the study isn’t to say a single county-wide fire department is the way to go, said Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum. Instead it’s to look at a variety of options and to see what works for the region.
The group has conducted five fire and EMS service sharing studies in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.
“We’re talking about both research and facilitation to explore how the county’s independent fire departments might further share and consolidate services and/or jointly redesign fire and EMS service,” Henken said.
The nonpartisan group will gather and analyze data, including the times and types of service calls, staffing levels and budgets, as well as work with fire chiefs and local officials to determine their needs.
“This study will be shared by its participants. Your chiefs have much more expertise than we do on fire and rescue in general, and clearly much, much more expertise in the specific needs of your community,” Henken said.
After all of the research and discussion, the Wisconsin Policy Forum will lay out all of the options, including the fiscal and programmatic impacts.
“If this doesn’t improve services, then it’s not worth pursuing,” Henken said.
La Crosse County Board chair Tara Johnson said the county was more than happy to pay for half of the $23,500 study to find out.
“The money that the county is putting into this is probably some of the best money that we’ll ever spend, because this is what needs to be happening in this community: figuring out how we can collaborate,” Johnson said.
It’s an opportunity for county municipalities to pull together to meet a shared need with a higher level of service and more efficiency, she said.
“We all have a need for these services, and we’re doing the best we can right now,” Johnson said, adding that she was grateful that representatives from the different departments agreed to participate.
“The Pollyanna in me says this is the first of many conversations like this. It starts with fire and emergency services, and hopefully we set an example for other stuff, other services and other programs where we can collaborate and work this same way,” Johnson said.
Holmen Area Fire Chief Buck Manley said each department had unique situations and different growth needs that may be figured out together.
“I think we all need to take an open mind and get to that table and do a squad analysis and just see what it is. Then we can start to more objectively take a look at where are the needs,” Manley said.
Manley urged his fellow fire fighters to focus on what’s best for the community as a whole.
“We’ve got nothing to lose except a little bit of sweat equity … I’m looking forward to it and I hope everybody else is,” Manley said.
Due to scheduling conflicts, the study won’t begin until December or January; however, the LAPC brought the officials together to give municipalities time to decide whether to participate. Several, including La Crosse and Holmen, committed already to participating; however, several chiefs said they needed approval from their elected officials.
