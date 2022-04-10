Style on the River set for May 18 in The Cargill Room

The 34th Annual Style on the River Luncheon and Fashion Show will be Wednesday, May 18, in the Cargill Room at The Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern. The event is sponsored jointly by Gundersen Partners and Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary.

Fashions will be provided by Dale’s Clothing in downtown La Crosse and Mainstream Boutique in Onalaska. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased at the Mayo Clinic Health System Volunteer Office, Gundersen Gift Shop, or at Festival Foods stores (Village, Copeland and Onalaska), beginning April 11 and ending on May 10.

The event will begin with a social hour at 10:30 a.m. Free valet parking will be available. There will be a cash bar, dozens of door prizes and displays of clothing and other items by the venders. Those attending are asked to bring a nonperishable food to be donated to a local food pantry.

