Subcommittee recommends creating county-wide civilian police oversight board

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"So more than anything this advisory board should be a deterrent," he said. "So that when a police officer thinks about this board that should make him, and I say him, yes, that should make him think twice, maybe three times.

"Because it seems to me the current state of affairs with policing in this country is, police are doing what they're doing especially to people of color," Veerasamy said, "because the attitude is: 'Well, who's going to do what to me? I know I can get away with this.'"

He said, "And I think more than anything it's that attitude we're trying to remove, take away. And it's that attitude that scares people like me — and when I say people like me, people who are the least empowered in a community like this."

The more formal subcommittee approved by the CJMC Wednesday will now take a look at this scope, among many other details, and could come back saying the group should just be advisory, should have disciplinary powers, or shouldn't happen at all.

Other recommendations from the subcommittee that this next group of members will need to iron out are the details on how often the group would meet, how many cases they'd review, if there was a budget, who was on the board and more.