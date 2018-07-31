Plans for the Waterview subdivision on the city’s far south side, as well as the development on the former naval reserve site moved forward Tuesday after several decisions by a La Crosse committee.
The Judiciary and Administration Committee approved rezoning for both projects during its regular meeting.
La Crosse developer Karl Schilling of Property Logic LLC is moving forward with plans to create nearly two dozen lots on the southeast corner of Hwy. 35 and Sunnyside Drive, working with Nick Roush of Roush Rentals to turn two of those into apartment buildings.
Under Schilling’s proposal, 21 of the parcels would be duplexes or twin homes and two would be two-story apartment buildings, all of which would sit on the 23 acres across Hwy. 35 from Southern Bluffs Elementary School.
Roush plans to develop the apartment buildings in phases, the first of which will be a 38-unit building that includes a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The other will be 30 units with one, two and three bedrooms. Both will include detached garages.
“We’re really excited about this project and looking forward to getting started as soon as possible. I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for the South Side,” Roush said.
The committee voted in favor of rezoning the property from agricultural to planned development, residence, special multiple dwelling and conservancy districts. The city approved the plat of the subdivision in March, and all duplexes and apartment buildings built there will need to go through the city’s multi-family design review process.
Naval Reserve
The committee also unanimously voted to rezone the site of a former Naval Reserve Center from the single family district to the traditional neighborhood district to make way for the construction of 10 single-family homes.
Spies Construction’s proposal calls for cottage-style homes with attached garages in the back off a shared driveway to be built on the formerly city-owned land.
“They will not be tract housing. They’ll all have a different look to it,” said Delores Spies.
She plans to sell the homes, which will each have deed restrictions requiring them to be owner-occupied, for $200,000 to $300,000, and said she has heard from 30 to 40 potential buyers already.
The project is the culmination of a partnership between the city and Spies Construction, which both approved a development agreement for the property in April.
The agreement was the result of nearly two years of negotiations; the La Crosse Community Development Committee chose Spies Construction in March 2016 to develop the 1½-acre lot, where a Naval Reserve building was built in 1949. The Navy walked away from the building in 2008 after significant flood damage in August 2007 dampened hopes that it could be repurposed.
The developer will return to the city next month to request approval for the plat for the property.
