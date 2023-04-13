The Monroe County Safe Community Coalition and the Monroe County Human Services Department will host Substance Use Prevention Day on Wednesday, April 19, at Tomah Recreation Park.

Sophomore students across the Monroe County school districts will attend a full day of instruction and hands-on learning on a variety of topics relating to substance use, mental health and distracted driving.

Students will rotate through breakout sessions throughout the day. The event will end with keynote speaker Melissa Duoss, who was involved in a distracted driving car accident in high school. She will share her story of the accident and her healing journey.

This event is funded by a grant from Monroe County Human Services, Monroe County Safe Community Coalition and Mayo Clinic Health System.