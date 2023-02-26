The La Crosse Suicide Prevention Initiative and UW-L Active Minds are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Dance For Hope.

Dance For Hope was established to raise awareness of suicide and to give hope to those who have been impacted by suicide. The event will be held from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the UWL Student Union, 521 East Ave. N., second floor.

The free event will feature entertainment, the chance to take part in dances, resource tables, food, door prizes, yoga demonstration and a raffle.

Featured dance groups include La Crosse Dance Center, Misty’s Dance Unlimited, La Crosse Stars Colorguard, Cadets and Varsity, Click’n & Grin’n Cloggers, Hmong Dancers, Kinesis Dance Club from UW-L and La Crosse Elite Majorettes

For more information, call 211 or visit LaCrossesuicideprevention.org.