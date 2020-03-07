You are the owner of this article.
Suicide Prevention Initiative hosting annual Dance for Hope
The Suicide Prevention Initiative, in partnership with Active Minds, is hosting the 10th annual Dance For Hope suicide awareness event from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the UW-L Student Union, 521 East Ave. N., second floor. 

The free event, with a mission of raising awareness and giving hope to those who have been touched by suicide, will feature resource tables, entertainment, performances by local dance groups, door prizes, a raffle and food.

For more information, visit lacrossesuicideprevention.org.

