Summer Days Sidewalk sale begins

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
The Annual Downtown Summer Days Sidewalk Sale will run from Aug. 6-8.
The event starts at 8 a.m. on Aug. 6, 9 a.m. on Aug. 7 and 10 a.m. on Aug. 8.
Downtown business owners will be wearing masks, have hand sanitizer available and will be practicing social distancing for their safety and that of their customers.
This event is made possible in part by People’s Food Co-op, Downtown Mainstreet Inc. and other downtown businesses.
Additional information can be found at www.lacrossedowntown.com/summerdays.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today