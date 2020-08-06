You are the owner of this article.
Summer Days Sidewalk sale begins
The Annual Downtown Summer Days Sidewalk Sale will run from Aug. 6-8.

The event starts at 8 a.m. on Aug. 6, 9 a.m. on Aug. 7 and 10 a.m. on Aug. 8.

Downtown business owners will be wearing masks, have hand sanitizer available and will be practicing social distancing for their safety and that of their customers.

This event is made possible in part by People’s Food Co-op, Downtown Mainstreet Inc. and other downtown businesses.

Additional information can be found at www.lacrossedowntown.com/summerdays.

