Summit Players Theatre to perform in area state parks

Summit Players Theatre, a traveling, non-profit theater company that provides free Shakespeare performances and workshops in the Wisconsin State Parks, is returning in summer 2022, bringing Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” to 23 state parks.

This show will be presented in the same accessible, family-friendly style the group is known for. The Summit Players will perform at Wisconsin’s Perrot State Park on August 6 and Merrick State Park on August 7, 2022.

Summit Players Theatre will present a stripped-down, 75-minute production of “Much Ado About Nothing.” Each show will also be preceded by a brand new 45-minute educational Shakespeare workshop.

Summit Players Theatre is the only troupe in the state bringing theater into the state parks in this way, offering uniquely accessible arts and education programming due to its partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.