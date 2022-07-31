 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summit Players Theatre to perform in area state parks

  • 0
Summit Players Theatre

Summit Players Theatre will perform in Perrot State Park on Aug. 6 and Merrick State Park on Aug. 7.

 Contributed photo

Summit Players Theatre, a traveling, non-profit theater company that provides free Shakespeare performances and workshops in the Wisconsin State Parks, is returning in summer 2022, bringing Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” to 23 state parks.

This show will be presented in the same accessible, family-friendly style the group is known for. The Summit Players will perform at Wisconsin’s Perrot State Park on August 6 and Merrick State Park on August 7, 2022.

Summit Players Theatre will present a stripped-down, 75-minute production of “Much Ado About Nothing.” Each show will also be preceded by a brand new 45-minute educational Shakespeare workshop.

Summit Players Theatre is the only troupe in the state bringing theater into the state parks in this way, offering uniquely accessible arts and education programming due to its partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Larryfest celebrates 25 years

Larryfest celebrates 25 years

A backwoods, Coulee Region music festival that attracts some of the biggest national names in Bluegrass is celebrating 25 years this August.

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Biden returns to self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News