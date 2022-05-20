Sunday benefit set for neighbors impacted by April 28 fire in downtown La Crosse

Christopher Stolpa said downtown La Crosse business owners don't view each other as competitors.
"In the downtown area, we're all really close," said Stolpa. "We all tend to work with each other because we have to."
The unity of downtown businesses will be on display when Popcorn Tavern and Bridges Church will host a benefit from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22, for neighbors who sustained losses during the April 28 fire that impacted businesses on the 300 block of Fourth Street.
Popcorn Tavern and Bridges Church are located on the same block where the fire broke out. One building was completely demolished, but Stolpa said the fire impacted at least seven buildings on the block. Nobody was injured
Popcorn Tavern owner turned Dan Parisey turned to Stolpa, who operates the downtown Trolley Pub, and Steve Keating to organize the benefit. Holly Keating is organizing the silent auction, which will be held next door at Bridges Church.
The silent auction includes items donated by local businesses. Free food will be provided by local businesses, and free beer is courtesy of Popcorn's vendors.
From left: Steve Keating, Holly Keating, Christopher Stolpa and Popcorn tavern owner Dan Parisey stand behind items for sale during a silent auction to raise money for people who suffered losses from the April 28 fire in downtown La Crosse.