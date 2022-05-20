Sunday benefit set for neighbors impacted by April 28 fire in downtown La Crosse

Christopher Stolpa said downtown La Crosse business owners don't view each other as competitors.

"In the downtown area, we're all really close," said Stolpa. "We all tend to work with each other because we have to."

The unity of downtown businesses will be on display when Popcorn Tavern and Bridges Church will host a benefit from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22, for neighbors who sustained losses during the April 28 fire that impacted businesses on the 300 block of Fourth Street.

Popcorn Tavern and Bridges Church are located on the same block where the fire broke out. One building was completely demolished, but Stolpa said the fire impacted at least seven buildings on the block. Nobody was injured

Popcorn Tavern owner turned Dan Parisey turned to Stolpa, who operates the downtown Trolley Pub, and Steve Keating to organize the benefit. Holly Keating is organizing the silent auction, which will be held next door at Bridges Church.

The silent auction includes items donated by local businesses. Free food will be provided by local businesses, and free beer is courtesy of Popcorn's vendors.

The event will also feature live music from nearly a dozen bands, including Reed Grim, who sang "Georgia on My Mind" on American Idol.

Stolpa knows several of the affected business owners and residents by name.

"These are friends of ours who were put out on the street without anything," he said, adding that 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated those impacted by the fire.

"This is small businesses helping small businesses," Stolpa said. "The biggest thing we get to see is the community coming together."

Cash donations are also being accepted. Anyone with questions about the benefit or who wants to make a donation an call Popcorn Tavern at 608-782-4844.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

