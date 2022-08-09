Superintendent Engel: 'No perfect solutions and each has drawbacks and benefits'

A day before the first of several community sessions on the La Crosse School District's $195 million referendum and school consolidation plan, Superintendent Aaron Engel sent this communication to district families and staff.

The first community session is set for Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School.

Titled "Referendum Information," here is the communication from Engel as shared by the school district:

"Last week, my staff message included anticipated future building consolidation options based on our financial projections if a new consolidated high school is not built. This included potentially consolidating into one existing high school in 5-10 years. This statement caused more significant concern in our community than I intended for which I apologize.

As we examine our long range facility plan options to balance our budget, there are no perfect solutions and each has drawbacks and benefits to weigh. We also want to be realistic about our options in the future and address our challenges head on so we can continue to provide the great education we always have in La Crosse.

Consolidation of high schools is not guaranteed or immediate if we do not build a new high school and may be up to a decade away. If the state commits to reasonable funding of schools and our financial situation changes, it may not be the necessity we project it to be right now. We also want to be open about our situation and let our community know about the alternatives so they aren’t surprised if a referendum does not pass. With declining enrollment and limited state funding for education, our options are limited if we want to keep small class sizes and provide the opportunities kids need to be prepared for the future.

It has also become apparent that we missed a step in communicating our rapidly changing financial situation and how it impacts our facility options in the future. While our long range facility plan calls for consolidation of high schools as an eventual option, two years of no new state funding for education makes the option more of a necessity. Our goal is to always be sincere, transparent, and honest in our communication with our families and staff. We will do better to communicate our budgetary situation as well as the options we have to address our financial challenges.

To learn more about the referendum and to find a full list of community informational sessions please visit www.lacrosseschools.org/referendum. The referendum website now includes conceptual designs of the proposed consolidated high school and is updated regularly with additional responses to frequently asked questions. Additionally, there is a staff information session Wednesday, August 10 at 4 p.m.

I hope you are able to enjoy the rest of summer as we head into the school year. Have a great day!"

-- Aaron Engel, superintendent