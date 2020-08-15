Supervised virtual schooling sites being offered next month through YMCA, school district partnership

Area students with special circumstances will have a safe location to undergo virtual education next month thanks to a partnership between the YMCA School Age Care Program and area school districts.
Through September, during which local K-12 public schools are conducting all classes online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, parents and guardians unable to be home to supervise learning will have the option of using the School Day Care program.
Students in La Crosse, Holmen and Onalaska school districts are eligible, with the exception of those enrolled in the Coulee Region Virtual Academy.
The free program, being offered at select school sites from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 1 through Oct. 2, will be overseen by licensed child-care staff and divided into groups based on grade level.
In adherence with social distancing guidelines, the number of students and staff in each location will be limited. Lunch will be offered to participants.
The Y Before and After Care Program, for which there is a fee and advance registration required, will continue to serve students from 6:30 to 8 a.m. and again from 3 to 6 pm.
Families currently signed up for this program will be contacted regarding registration for the School Day Care service, and enrollment guidelines for new families will be outlined next week.
To learn more about the program or to complete a registration request form, visit www.laxymca.org/temporary-school-day-care/
