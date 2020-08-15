Supervised virtual schooling sites being offered next month through YMCA, school district partnership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Area students with special circumstances will have a safe location to undergo virtual education next month thanks to a partnership between the YMCA School Age Care Program and area school districts.

Through September, during which local K-12 public schools are conducting all classes online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, parents and guardians unable to be home to supervise learning will have the option of using the School Day Care program.

Students in La Crosse, Holmen and Onalaska school districts are eligible, with the exception of those enrolled in the Coulee Region Virtual Academy.

The free program, being offered at select school sites from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 1 through Oct. 2, will be overseen by licensed child-care staff and divided into groups based on grade level.

In adherence with social distancing guidelines, the number of students and staff in each location will be limited. Lunch will be offered to participants.

The Y Before and After Care Program, for which there is a fee and advance registration required, will continue to serve students from 6:30 to 8 a.m. and again from 3 to 6 pm.