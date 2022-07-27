Support CMN Hospitals by enjoying a DQ Blizzard

Thursday, July 28, is Miracle Treat Day. On that day participating Dairy Queens will donate $1 or more from each Blizzard sold to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Gundersen Health System to benefit kids in our area.

Both the Mormon Coulee Road location in La Crosse and the Second Avenue South location in Onalaska are participating, as well as locations in Caledonia, Viroqua, Winona and Tomah.

“Dairy Queens across the region have raised thousands of dollars each year on Miracle Treat Day to help local kids,” said Beth Noffsinger, CMN Hospitals Specialist at Gundersen. “We want to thank our DQs for their continued support, as we couldn’t make miracles happen without them or their fans.”

If addition, a CMN Hospitals balloon icon can be purchased.