Support sessions set for those with a neurologic diagnosis

UW-La Crosse occupational therapy students are holding group sessions to support anyone who has received a neurologic diagnosis.

The UW-L Occupational Therapy Neuro Support Group provides a safe and encouraging environment to explore social support after a person gets a neurologic diagnosis. The group aims to develop motivation, promote social participation and self-esteem, along with presenting new rehabilitative strategies and resources for participants and their families and caregivers.

Through respectful techniques, all participants’ needs will be addressed in social, mental, physical and emotional areas. The group will encourage ongoing social engagement and participation within the everyday life of each participant.

Sessions run from 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays through March 23 in 4004 Health Science Center, 1300 Badger St. There is no session March 16 due to the university’s spring break. Sessions are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Kayla Vrieze at vrieze4662@uwlax.edu.

