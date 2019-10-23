The Monroe County Republican Party will host a fish fry and forum with Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at Ground Round in Tomah.
Reservations are required. The cost to attend is $20 per person. RSVP online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-fish-fry-forum-tickets-73015243559.
