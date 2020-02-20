Surgeons from Brazil train in minimally invasive cardiac surgery at Gundersen in La Crosse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While a traditional open-heart surgery necessitates a long, vertical cut through the breast bone, the minimally invasive procedure requires only a 3 to 4-inch incision between the ribs and no cutting of the bone. The advantages include reduction of blood loss, a lower risk of infection or contraction of pneumonia, less pain and quicker mobility and recovery, including an earlier return, by as much as four weeks, to work and physical activity.

The average hospital stay with the minimally invasive procedure is also one or two days shorter than with traditional heart surgery. From a cosmetic standpoint, the size and severity of the surgical scar is diminished.

Of the surgeries he performs, Rabindranauth says about 60% to 70% — up to 75 annually — are done with the minimally invasive method. It's also referred to as an "off pump" operation, because the heart is not stopped and the patient typically does not need to be on a heart-lung bypass machine to oxygenate and circulate the blood.

As part of their training, the guest surgeons surveyed Rabindranauth performing a MICS-GABG procedure Thursday, and they will be present for another on Friday.