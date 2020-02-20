Surgeons from Brazil train in minimally invasive cardiac surgery at Gundersen in La Crosse

A team of Brazilian cardiac surgeons made a 4,600-mile trip to Wisconsin this week, visiting Gundersen Health System to train in a highly specialized form of hybrid heart surgery.
The eight surgeons, each from different states in Brazil, engaged in both classroom and observational training Thursday with Dr. Prem Rabindranauth, one of the nation's first cardiothoracic surgeons to perform minimally invasive cardiac surgery-coronary artery bypass grafting.
"It's important to introduce new techniques in Brazil and level that knowledge in Brazil," said Camila Magalhaes of São Paulo, a project manager for Medtronic who facilitated the trip.
Rabindranauth is considered a pioneer in using minimally invasive cardiac surgery for coronary artery bypass grafting, offering the procedure at Gundersen since 2009, and among an even smaller group to use the technique on multiple vessels, up to a quadruple bypass. He also is among an elite group to perform bypass during the same MICS procedure as a valve repair or angioplasty, which uses a balloon catheter, and stenting, when a tube is inserted in a blocked passageway.
The only cardiac surgeon at Gundersen — and in the area — to perform the procedure, Rabindranauth hosts trainings four or five times each year for surgeons both nationwide and around the globe, including physicians from China, Colombia and Japan. In turn, patients come from as far as Alaska and South America to have the innovative surgery done at Gundersen in La Crosse.
You have free articles remaining.
While a traditional open-heart surgery necessitates a long, vertical cut through the breast bone, the minimally invasive procedure requires only a 3 to 4-inch incision between the ribs and no cutting of the bone. The advantages include reduction of blood loss, a lower risk of infection or contraction of pneumonia, less pain and quicker mobility and recovery, including an earlier return, by as much as four weeks, to work and physical activity.
The average hospital stay with the minimally invasive procedure is also one or two days shorter than with traditional heart surgery. From a cosmetic standpoint, the size and severity of the surgical scar is diminished.
Of the surgeries he performs, Rabindranauth says about 60% to 70% — up to 75 annually — are done with the minimally invasive method. It's also referred to as an "off pump" operation, because the heart is not stopped and the patient typically does not need to be on a heart-lung bypass machine to oxygenate and circulate the blood.
As part of their training, the guest surgeons surveyed Rabindranauth performing a MICS-GABG procedure Thursday, and they will be present for another on Friday.
Isaac Silva of Brasília, a cardiac surgeon of 15 years, says witnessing the procedure in person is "for sure" more valuable than just oral and written instruction. At his hospital, Silva has successfully performed one-vessel off-pump procedures, and he is hoping to now lead multi-vessel procedures without the need of a heart-lung bypass machine.
Silva says it's important for him and his team to keep up with advances in surgery, and he called the training "amazing." Rabindranauth enjoys introducing new surgeons to MICS-CABG, and also welcomes familiar faces.
"We've had a few people come back," Rabindranauth said. "It's nice to see it a second time after you've started implementing it in your practice."