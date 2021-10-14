Survey finds teen vaping down during pandemic but disposables still popular

Vaping has dropped among teens during the coronavirus pandemic, with a nearly 40% decrease in use from the year prior.

The CDC's 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey, published Oct. 1, found 11.3%, or 1.72 million, high schoolers reported they currently used e-cigarettes, with 26.1% vaping daily.

Among middle schoolers, 2.8%, or 320,000, are vapers, with 8.3% doing so every day. In contrast, in 2020 19.6% of high schoolers and 4.7% of middle schoolers vaped, with daily rates of 22.5% and 9.4%, respectively.

Of note, the 2021 survey, conducted January through May 2021, was available to take in classrooms or at home, while in pre-pandemic years surveys were primarily conducted at school. As such, response levels may have been affected.

"I'm pleased to see the results, but I think we have to be cautious," says Dr. Todd Mahr, allergist and immunologist at Gundersen Health System, who has not seen a decrease in vaping among his patients. "The kids are all at home -- do they answer the questions the same as they would at school when they are with their peers?"

Peer pressure -- or lack of -- during the pandemic could be a factor in the drop.

"This study was done last year when most of these kids were (learning) in hybrid models or at home and not having that peer pressure for vaping," Mahr says.

Mahr has discussed the respiratory effects of vaping in conjunction with the dangers of the coronavirus, but whether the added health risk has had any influence on reduced vaping nationwide is unknown.

"I'm hoping there (are some teens) that get that and would take it to heart," Mahr says of the exacerbated risks.

E-cigarettes have since 2014 been the most popular tobacco product among youth in the U.S. but usage has now fallen for the third consecutive year, with 27.5% of high schoolers and 10.5% of middle schoolers vapers in 2019. The end of that year also marked the enactment of a new federal law which raised the legal age for purchasing vaping products from 18 to 21.

In addition the FDA banned most flavor cartridges for e-cigarettes, as fruit and candy/sweets flavors are most popular among teens. However, the new trend -- disposables, some with lab-made tobacco -- are still available. Disposables are the most commonly used form of vaping at 53.7%, with Puff Bar the most popular for 26.1% of high schoolers and 30.3% of middle schoolers.

Mahr asks his patients if they vape, and those who do most commonly report using Puff Bar, consistent with the national trend. Mahr points out that Puff Bar comes in flavors that appeal to youth, and "they've really capitalized on that market, unfortunately."

In a press release from September 2021, the FDA stated it had reviewed applications for over 6.5 million deemed new tobacco products (on the market as of Aug. 8, 2016), with the majority electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS). Marketing Denial Orders were issued for more than 946,000 flavored ENDS products due to lack of sufficient evidence they could help adults quit smoking. Puff Bar, a single use device which costs around $9, was reformulated to contain synthetic nicotine, a loophole of sorts which removes it from FDA oversight.

"They’re skirting around and doing everything they can not to fall into the surveillance of the FDA,” Mahr says. “They say they are not marketing to teens but everything they do makes it look good in the eyes of teenagers.”

Synthetic nicotine, the National Center for Biotechnology Information/National Institutes of Health (NCBI NIH) says, is chemically identical to nicotine from tobacco plants and similarly addictive.

Mahr anticipates vaping numbers will "tick back up again" post pandemic, and says, "It serves us to say, 'Look, you don't have to use it. You're not addicted. It's all peer pressure.' So maybe that changes our messaging to teens." He emphasizes "no use of vaping or e-cigarettes is at all beneficial."

"We know that nicotine and nicotine exposure during adolescence can really have a detrimental effect on the developing brain," Mahr says.

In addition to vaping, drinking and marijuana use was also down among teens during the pandemic, though less significantly.

A survey of 12th graders published in "Drug and Alcohol Dependence" found 20% had used marijuana in the last 30 days, compared to 23% pre-pandemic. During the pandemic, 13% reported binge drinking in the past two weeks, down from 17% pre-pandemic. Absence of peer pressure and fewer social interactions may have played a role.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

