La Crosse residents hope for a renovated convention center that embraces the natural beauty of the area and improves restrooms and arena seating, according to a survey conducted on behalf of the La Crosse Center Board.
Marketing and public relations company Metre conducted the survey over the past seven days after a public input session last week, asking 2,000 people to weigh in on their priorities as the board refines the design of the $42 million expansion and renovation project.
“We’ve had a lot of public input, which was our goal,” said Kerstin Boudreau of Metre.
Boudreau presented the survey to the board Tuesday.
Seventy-two percent of the more than 400 respondents said they wanted a La Crosse Center “that reflects the natural beauty of the area.” The survey has a 5 percent margin of error.
“Our takeaway here is that the public really wants to see this building reflecting and appreciating the natural of the area and also demonstrating that the city looks to the future,” said Boudreau.
Eighty-eight percent of respondents said they valued improved restrooms, improved arena seating and improved lighting, sound or wi-fi, over things like larger halls and improved concession stands. Connectivity came in a close fourth, with 87 percent of respondents saying it was more valuable.
“You’ll see, in general, the respondents to the survey were very positive about all of these features,” said Boudreau.
The La Crosse Center Board asked for the survey to help narrow down what features they want to keep and what they want to change to keep the project under its $42 million budget.
Among the decisions to make are what the special features should be — features called bolt-ons by the architects from ISG, hired by the city to design the building. The concept of bolt-ons came about after the group developed two concepts that fit the budget and space constraints. The design team wanted to give the La Crosse Center Board more choices and ownership over the design, especially when it came to subjective decisions and setting priorities.
The bolt-ons include things like double-stacking meeting rooms, a connector hallway, a balcony facing Riverside Park, a rooftop garden over the exhibition hall or a larger North Hall.
Council member Gary Padesky, who sat in the audience at the meeting, warned the board over prioritizing the public’s desires over the business needs of the convention center, saying members should listen to the experts when they make their decision for a final recommendation — a decision that is fast-approaching.
Padesky pointed to survey answers that complained about roads and claimed the project was still planned to go over Riverside Park — a plan the city’s elected officials prohibited last year — and said the biggest concern going forward should be what the professionals and staff members think.
“In my opinion, I would give that about 10 percent of any authority about what I was going to vote on here as a board. You guys have to make the hard decisions,” Padesky said.
The La Crosse Center Board also discussed ways to save money on energy costs, including installing LED lights in the arena, piggy-backing on a larger city contract set to go before the La Crosse Common Council in April.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.