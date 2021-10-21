Sustainability Institute to hold virtual event, present awards

The Sustainability Institute is hosting the 2021 Inspiring Sustainability Awards and Drawdown Challenge Celebration on October 28 to recognize outstanding leadership in sustainability...leadership that inspires others within our community and beyond.

Kicking off the virtual event will be featured speaker Erin Sikorsky, director of both the Center of Climate and Security and the International Military Council on Climate and Security based in Washington, D.C.

Sikorsy served as deputy director of the Strategic Futures Group on the National Intelligence Council (NIC) in the US, where she led the US intelligence community’s environmental and climate security analysis. She is also the founding chair of the Climate Security Advisory Council, a Congressionally mandated group designed to facilitate coordination between the intelligence community and US government scientific agencies.

The Sustainability Institute also will announce the two winners of the Inspiring Sustainability Award continuing an 11-year tradition. This year nine nominees were recognized including Gundersen Health System, Olson Solar Energy, SOLS: Solar on La Crosse Schools, Mississippi Valley Conservancy, ORA: Outdoor Recreation Alliance, Drift Cycle, Katie & Willie Bittner, Adrian Lipscombe and Mike Freybler. The two award recipients will be announced live at the event followed by their reactions.

Lastly, the Sustainability Institute will recap outcomes and share cumulative impacts from the actions taken by teammates from around the Driftless Region during the Drawdown Challenge.

The virtual Zoom event is planned for Oct. 28 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Registration is free, but required. For more information and to register visit www.sustaininstitute.com/inspiring-sustainability-awards

