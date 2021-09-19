Sustainability Institute to host 2021 Drawdown Challenge

The Sustainability Institute is hosting the 2021 Drawdown Challenge to inspire people to take action on climate change. The event runs online Oct. 4-25 and is free and open to everyone.

The Sustainability Institute is building on the success of their inaugural Green Goose Chase, held in April 2020 that engaged participants from across the country in a week-long sustainability-themed scavenger hunt.

Created by EcoChallenge.org, the Drawdown Challenge is a solutions-oriented engagement program focused on reducing carbon in the atmosphere. The actions within this challenge connect to solutions to global warming that already exist.

Participants join the Sustainability Institute team, choose actions that align with their values, complete those actions, and track and share their progress using the online platform. When they check off their completed actions, they earn points and see the real-time impact of their actions. The combination of collective action, camaraderie, and friendly competition makes change a little easier — and a lot more fun.