Sustainability Institute to host community-wide climate action challenge

The Sustainability Institute of La Crosse is hosting the 2022 Drawdown Challenge to inspire people to take action on climate change. The event runs online from Oct. 10-21 and is free and open to everyone.

Created by EcoChallenge.org, the Drawdown Challenge is a solutions-oriented engagement program focused on reducing carbon in the atmosphere. The actions within this challenge connect to solutions to global warming that already exist. Participants join the Sustainability Institute team, choose actions that align with their values, complete those actions, and track and share their progress using the online platform. When they check off their completed actions, they earn points and see the real-time impact of their actions. The combination of collective action, camaraderie and friendly competition makes change a little easier — and a lot more fun.

The 2022 Drawdown Challenge will also offer new virtual discussion groups for teammates centering around Project Drawdown’s Climate Video Series. After the challenge wraps, impacts and team outcomes will be shared at the Inspiring Sustainability Awards in-person event on Oct. 25 at La Crosse Distilling Co.

For more information and to learn how to sign up for the 2022 Drawdown Challenge, visit www.sustaininstitute.com/drawdownchallenge.

The Sustainability Institute is a 501c3 based in La Crosse. We believe that embracing sustainability leads to an abundance of well-being, clean air and water, nutritious food, decent jobs, and biodiversity, pointing us toward a more vibrant future for our communities. We help the Driftless Region create a positive vision of what could be by celebrating regional sustainability efforts and connecting individuals to them and each other.

EcoChallenge.org is a 501c3 organization that connects the dots between individual action and collective impact to create global change on a human scale.