The Sustainability Institute of Western Technical College will host the "Rise and Shine Sustainability Series" from 7:45 to 9 a.m. July 24 at the Lunda Center, 319 Seventh St. N., La Crosse.
The event will feature Superior Fresh, an industry-leading aquaponics facility that uses state-of-the-art technology and ecologically sound water conservation practices to provide leafy greens and fish year-round. The event's featured speaker will be Kurt Wagaman, general manager of Superior Fresh, who will talk about the company's business journey and sustainable efforts.
Registration is $20 per person or $100 for a table of six, with breakfast provided. To learn more about Western Tech's sustainability efforts, visit www.westerntc.edu/sustainability.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.