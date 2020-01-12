Symphony Spotlight: Music feeds soul of LSO volunteer

“Music feeds my soul,” Mary Ann Gschwind, FSPA, is fond of saying. “And the La Crosse Symphony has played a big part in feeding my soul. We are absolutely blessed to have such an outstanding organization and are greatly enriched by what the symphony provides.”

“My life has been full of music,” Sister Mary Ann says.

In second grade, she started piano lessons, which continued through college. “I also took cello lessons and played in the Catholic Grade School Orchestra, the Aquinas Orchestra and the Viterbo Sinfonietta.”

Other lessons were on organ, clarinet and violin; plus, she taught herself to play guitar and soprano recorder.

“At Viterbo College, I was a music major as a freshman and sophomore. When I switched majors to English, music became my minor,” she said.

Learning more than she thought possible, the teachers and teachings intensified her love of music.

From 2008-2014, Sister Mary Ann served on the La Crosse Symphony board. Again, she learned a great deal about the symphony’s inner workings and its education and youth programs, such as the Rising Stars Competition and Symphony for Youth.