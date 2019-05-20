Last year, Onalaska artist Joyce Diveley started the Onalaska Arts Council and began a campaign to raise $175,000 to design, install and maintain a sculpture designed by Mike Martino.
The sculpture, titled “Gateway to Nature’s backyard,” will be placed at the end of Main Street in Onalaska, on top of the Great River Landing planter and framing the view west across the river.
Now, with the process nearing completion and with hopes to present in the fall, the council is holding a tagline contest for the sculpture.
"We are thrilled to say that the sculpture is in construction, and footings will be going in next week for a mid-September installation," said Diveley, a committee member and Onalaska artist. "The committee was hoping for a tagline that was a reflection on Onalaska, or reflection on the beauty of nature that is the Great River Landing. Some words of wisdom."
The tagline will be inscribed on the underside of the arches, and should meet the following criteria:
- The tagline should reflect the title of the sculpture, “Gateway to Nature’s backyard,” or otherwise be about the city of Onalaska and the Great River Landing.
- The tagline may be a maximum of 10 words, open to alteration by the committee.
- All ideas must be submitted by June 1.
The prize for the contest will be a $100 gift certificate to Sue Kolve’s Day Spa, and the winner will be invited to the unveiling party in the fall to be officially awarded at that time.
The committee is still taking donations until the sculpture is complete, but for those who want to be featured on the dedicated donor plaque, the cutoff date is July 1.
Checks can be mailed to Onalaska Enhancement Foundation, c/o Joyce Diveley, 711 Pleasant Court, Onalaska, WI 54650. Donations can also be made at www.gofundme.com/onalaska-sculpture.
