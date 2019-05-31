The Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO is teaming up with Union Sportsmen’s Alliance’s Boots on the Ground conservation program to host the eighth annual Take Kids Fishing Day from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 2.
Fishing poles, bait, a light picnic-style lunch and free door prizes will be provided. Participants must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperone.
Due to unforeseen flooding of the Mississippi River in the Pettibone Lagoon area this year, the location has been changed to the Chad Erickson Memorial Park near Cliffside and Park Lane Drive on the South Side of La Crosse
More than 800 children and their parents have attended. Because the event coincides with Wisconsin’s “Free Fishing Weekend”; adults won’t need licenses to join their children and fish Sunday.
The bait for the Fishing Event is being donated by Ace Hardware of La Crosse.
The first 100 children registered to attend and attending (aged 2-17) will receive a fishing rod and reel, courtesy of the Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO, Union Sportsmen’s Alliance and Pure Fishing.
This year’s event opened for 100 pre-registrants and is now full. However, kids not registered may still attend but are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear. The council will still provide bait and a light picnic lunch for those in excess of 100 in attendance.
For more information, contact Tyler Tubbs at 715-205-0981 or president@westernwisconsinaflcio.org
