The Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO has teamed up with the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance’s Boots on the Ground conservation program to host the 11th annual Take Kids Fishing Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 3, at Chad Erickson Memorial Park, 3601 Park Lane Drive in La Crosse.

Fishing poles (to keep!), bait, lunch and door prizes will be provided by the WWAFLCIO, but participants must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperone. Fishing poles to keep are limited to the first 125 children registered and attending.

More than 125 children and their parents attended last year’s event.

Since June 3 is part of Wisconsin’s "Free Fishing Weekend," adults won't need licenses to join their children to fish.

“Not only do kids love to fish, but it’s satisfying for grown-ups to watch a kid who’s all smiles while catching a fish, large or small … and with school ending, there’s no better time than now to get a youngster hooked on fishing,” said Mike Davis Jr., president of the Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO. “It’s also a great way to show area residents the cornucopia of public access fishing spots in the Coulee Region.”

Registration is strongly encouraged. To register, visit the Eventbrite page for the 2023 Take Kids Fishing La Crosse and sign up before noon on Friday.

“We like to think the event gives kids a chance to try fishing that wouldn’t have otherwise tried it,” Bill Brockmiller, Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO treasurer, said. “It’s nice to get back to nature for a morning.”

Brockmiller said the event’s non-existent cost-barrier is to encourage kids to give fishing a try.

“Each of us are all wired differently, but some kids are going to try it and enjoy it,” Brockmiller said. “You don’t have to go to Canada to fish. We have wonderful opportunities both on the river and off here and in our area.”

For more information about the event or to find out how you can help, contact Mike Davis Jr. at 608-799-1313 or email president@westernwisconsinaflcio.org.

For the 11th year Ace Hardware of La Crosse will donate bait for the event.

The USA’s Boots on the Ground program brings together union members from around the country, who volunteer their time and expertise, to tackle conservation projects that improve and enhance public access, wildlife habitat and outdoor experiences for communities across America.