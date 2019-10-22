First responders were called to the Gold'n Plump Poultry processing facility in Arcadia Tuesday after reports of a chemical leak.
Fourteen people were transported to Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall. Others on the scene have declined medical treatment, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
The chemical was not immediately known.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.