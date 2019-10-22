{{featured_button_text}}

First responders were called to the Gold'n Plump Poultry processing facility in Arcadia Tuesday after reports of a chemical leak.

Fourteen people were transported to Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall. Others on the scene have declined medical treatment, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department. 

The chemical was not immediately known.

