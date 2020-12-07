Taking a toll: local health workers offer personal perspectives on the coronavirus pandemic

This is scary, and I am mentally and physically drained. Please, love your loved ones by keeping your distance from them, wearing a mask, and washing your hands. Your body may tolerate the Covid-19 virus and recover, but maybe your dad or grandma won’t be able to beat it as easy as you did. Help slow the spread La Crosse, we are a strong community, I was born and raised here and am proud to call La Crosse my home. Stay mentally strong, stay safe, and keep your distance from others because you don’t know how bad this virus will affect you and your loved ones before it is too late."

Melanie Bruce, patient registration representative, Mayo Clinic Health System

"Coronavirus has definitely made an impact on our community. Working in the hospital and seeing it from every angle from the areas that we are at has really shed some light on how it affects us all. Being an essential worker and needing to be available at all times, we are exposed to it every day. I know it has taken a toll on me emotionally, physically and mentally and always feels like you can never get enough sleep because you just can’t go home and leave work behind. There are things that can’t be unseen. But also seeing our health care providers of all areas (doctors, nurses, EMS, etc.) wearing down of exhaustion and also being mentally, physically and emotionally drained even more than me.