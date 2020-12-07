Taking a toll: local health workers offer personal perspectives on the coronavirus pandemic

Even prior to the La Crosse County emergence of COVID-19 in March, local health workers were fastidiously researching and preparing for the virus to hit.
Over the coming months, their work would intensify as case counts first ticked up slowly, then rapidly, with rising hospitalizations and deaths compounding the physical and emotional stresses of their jobs. Workers were clamoring to keep up while maintaining the utmost professionalism, expertise and care.
Already overwhelmed and with positive tests anticipated to surge as holiday celebrations commence -- despite the issuance of pleas to halt gatherings -- area health experts offer their thoughts on the personal and community wide toll of the virus, and their asks of residents for slowing the spread.
The following messages are in the own words of the respondents and printed in their entirety.
Maggie Smith, COVID-19 public information officer, La Crosse County Health Department
"Since February, I've been one of the behind-the-scenes faces leading the communication efforts behind La Crosse County Health Department's COVID-19 response. As COVID-19 struck closer and closer to home, our team has responded to thousands of questions and concerns, and we've been there to help as our community experiences exposures, close calls, heartbreaks, and fears.
COVID-19 has affected my life in a myriad of ways -- both personally and professionally. I’ve seen people I love become terribly sick. I’ve lost loved ones. Worried for my own health as a cancer survivor. Missed major milestones for family members. Struggled to balance unrelenting work with distance learning for my children. I know these struggles are true for many.
I want members of our community to know that the people on our team are your neighbors and friends. That when you share a concern or question, we hear it. We read your messages and your comments on social media channels. We work tirelessly to address them and we are here working for you.
The education and information we provide is one piece of the puzzle, but the actions needed are yours alone to take. Each and every person in our community can slow the spread by following public health guidance (find it at couleecovid19.org). Your choices matter. Look back at 2020 and know you did the right thing to protect your neighbors, friends, and families."
Carol Engle-Drury, environmental health manager, La Crosse County Health Department
"During COVID-19 I have seen the best and worst in people. I have seen businesses push the envelope (and) do as much as possible to stay open. I have seen people do the right thing, most times without even being asked.
As an environmental health professional, I frequently interact with people who do not like conversations I have to have with them, even without COVID-19 looming in the county. In order to operate under our regular regulations and provide safe, licensed facilities, businesses may need to spend money or take action which affects their bottom line.
During COVID-19 we have had additional orders and mandates put into place for the greater good of the community, but these cause struggles to the business community. As humans and community members we feel their frustrations and emotions too. We do not like to see our businesses struggle.
Difficult decisions abound, but our businesses are resilient. They have found ways to do curbside pick-up, outdoor dining, and delivery that have not previously been an option. None of our work is ever to shame or target a business. It’s to protect the community.
These are not easy conversations. Often we know what the people on the other end of the line are feeling and they take their anger or frustration out on us for doing your job. For some businesses, this has been too much, they have had to close. We see the struggles of those forced to close and those trying to remain open safely. We know this doesn’t affect only the businesses, but the community as a whole.
As a community member you should know that the longer you are not doing your part, the longer this will go on, and the longer businesses will be without steady income. More businesses will have to close. If businesses can make concessions to keep you safe, you should also be able to do the right thing.
My ask to everyone is to follow the public health guidance. Stay home, physical distance, wear masks, and keep your circle small. Continue to support your local businesses: they want to be open, they want to operate safely. Make note of the ones giving it their all to operate safely right now and frequent these places when the community is open for business again. We truly are trying to keep everyone safe and want to get through this as much as everyone else in this community."
Paula Silha, health education manager, La Crosse County Health Department
"Working in public health for most of my career, I’ve had the opportunity to see what’s coming that our department will need to address. I’ve worked promoting smoke-free environments, seatbelt and child safety seat use, education on HIV and healthy living. Often my role has been educating the community, encouraging people to take actions to protect their health and that of others. COVID-19 has been another opportunity -- I have been working with the Communications Team since March 2020.
COVID-19 has impacted me on a personal level because my husband is immunocompromised. As part of treatment for cancer, my husband had a stem cell transplant. His immune system was totally replaced following chemotherapy and he received stem cells from a donor -- one of our children. His recovery required him to receive all his childhood immunizations again. When he was first home from the hospital, I posted signs on our front door reminding everyone to wash their hands. If people were not feeling well, we asked that they not visit. Some of these same precautions help us in the battle against COVID-19.
Until a vaccine is widely available, we have three key tools in our toolbox against the virus. Everyone should know what these are as we been repeating them since March 2020.
- Wear a face covering: It’s a simple thing to do and protects others from the germs/viruses you carry and protects you from the germs/viruses that they carry.
- Wash your hands: Parents have been telling you that since you were a child. Seriously, it’s the first line of defense to keep germs/viruses from gaining access to you.
- Stay home if you are sick: Taking care of yourself will help you get back to normal quicker and it will protect others from getting infected by whatever is making you sick.
These three things are really that simple. COVID -19 is not a political issue, it is a public health issue."
Sarah Burnham, respiratory therapist, Mayo Clinic Health System
"The worst part for the patients I would say is the loneliness. Most are here for weeks, alone in a room where many tears are shed and patients feel sick and miserable. Nursing staff is their only visitors and we are all gowned up with muffled voices because of our face shields and masks we wear for protection. I am a respiratory therapist and I have seen a lot of very sick COVID patients.
Covid-19 is like nothing I have seen or dealt with before and it is heartbreaking. Some of my sicker patients basically live on a Bi-pap machine, Hi-flow device, or a ventilator receiving up to 100% oxygen for days if not weeks. All of my sick patients struggle to keep their body’s oxygen level within normal limits and become very short of breath and hypoxic fast with any activity. During my shift I am getting called constantly to help and assess patient’s work of breathing and am running non-stop from room to room. Most days during my 12 hour shift I do not get a break to eat or go to the bathroom because my patients are too critical and need me. If only you could see what I have witnessed: people are dying from this, and they are dying without getting to see and say goodbye to their loved ones one last time.
This is scary, and I am mentally and physically drained. Please, love your loved ones by keeping your distance from them, wearing a mask, and washing your hands. Your body may tolerate the Covid-19 virus and recover, but maybe your dad or grandma won’t be able to beat it as easy as you did. Help slow the spread La Crosse, we are a strong community, I was born and raised here and am proud to call La Crosse my home. Stay mentally strong, stay safe, and keep your distance from others because you don’t know how bad this virus will affect you and your loved ones before it is too late."
Melanie Bruce, patient registration representative, Mayo Clinic Health System
"Coronavirus has definitely made an impact on our community. Working in the hospital and seeing it from every angle from the areas that we are at has really shed some light on how it affects us all. Being an essential worker and needing to be available at all times, we are exposed to it every day. I know it has taken a toll on me emotionally, physically and mentally and always feels like you can never get enough sleep because you just can’t go home and leave work behind. There are things that can’t be unseen. But also seeing our health care providers of all areas (doctors, nurses, EMS, etc.) wearing down of exhaustion and also being mentally, physically and emotionally drained even more than me.
I pray every day that we will see someday light to this horrible pandemic and that everyone will be able to see some normal life. But to do that we need the help from the community to follow what is asked of us. I know the masks can be a pain and uncomfortable but to cut back the chances of spreading this will help us. The hospital is filling up and we are seeing more and more cases and yes, it does affect everyone differently, but to those that have underlying conditions this can be a bad turn for them and their families. We also ask for patience with the staff, we are trying to do the best for you and your families but are required to follow guidelines of the hospital. We can do this together and we can make a difference and stomp this virus to the curb."
Sandra Oliver, respiratory therapist, Mayo Clinic Health System
Support Local Journalism
"A year ago it may have seemed a futuristic scenario, a common movie theme, but the COVID pandemic is the fearful reality of 2020. For me it is terrifying because of the many unknowns, so few answers. It moves unchecked, at times leaving its victims critically ill and with long-lasting disabilities.
It is the clinical decline of the patients that, as a respiratory therapist, I find heartbreaking. We enter this field to heal, yet COVID is an unforgiving foe. The battle is long and hard, painful, lonely and frustrating, and it seems we can’t do enough. The best tools, as we peer from behind masks and visors, are compassion and encouragement. The radio crackles with word of an incoming patient -- it seems endless. Each bed is full and, the pace is unlike any before.
I have endless respect for my co-workers as they work through exhaustion to beat COVID and treat the patients, always at risk of contracting the virus themselves, and it happens. The staff succumbs to its threat also and is taken from the already stressed workforce. I, myself, have fallen victim to COVID and thankfully recovered without disability.
These are the hardest of times -- over 40 years as a registered respiratory therapist I never could have imagined an ill and faceless word, a world where eyes are our face’s communicator. We hold on to the hope that the end is near and healing treatments and preventative vaccines will put an end to COVID."
Jeremy Perso, R.R.T., respiratory therapist, Mayo Clinic Health System
"Each morning I come home from the hospital, my knees ache and my face still clearly shows the outlines of masks, face shields and safety glasses. My eyelids are heavy with the fatigue of 12 hours spent running from floor to floor in a crowded hospital, using every tool I have to gain the slightest bit of ground on a vicious and persistent disease. My thoughts are scattered amongst the sundry difficulties facing the healthcare system in our community both at present and in the months ahead.
Despite all of this, I am grateful. Grateful that I get to come home to my family while this pandemic leaves my patients separated from theirs for weeks or even months. I am grateful that I get to do the work that I love, even when it is physically, mentally, and emotionally exhausting. I am grateful that I work for an organization like Mayo Clinic that is at the cutting edge of medical research and evidence-based practice, with a team of people I can trust and lean on night in and night out. But most of all I am grateful for my family -- without their unending love and support I surely wouldn’t be where I am today.
I do have a lot to be grateful for, but that isn’t the case for hundreds of people in this region. COVID-19 has already had a devastating impact and it continues to spread, but it doesn’t have to be this way. Every single one of us must take personal responsibility for slowing and stopping the spread of this disease. Please stay home whenever possible and if you must go out, wear a mask and maintain a safe distance from others. Don’t just do it for yourself, do it for your local healthcare workers, do it for your neighbors, and do it for your family. Chances are, if this disease hasn’t yet affected someone you care about, it soon will. We have to beat this together."
Holly Bechtum, lead respiratory therapist, Gundersen Health System
"I feel overwhelmed by what I’m seeing. It’s very hard to take the best care of the patients that I can right now because we are constantly running – running – to put out fires and help our patients breathe. Please, please stay home. I don’t want to see your family here. I don’t want to see my family here."
Amanda Knutson, RN, Gundersen Health System
"Work has been overwhelming. Our nurses have had to come in early, stay late, work through lunch — sometimes even work on their days off just so that we can keep up with the patient volumes that we’re seeing. Just like you, I am grieving the way that this year has turned out. I am missing my family and my friends and seeing smiling faces with teeth. I am missing hugs so much. I beg you with the holidays approaching that we find creative ways to love our families from a distance. We can get through this. We will get through this. But we need your help to do so."
Dr. David Bleidorn, Gundersen Health System
"I’m worried about my patients and what happens to their routine care when it gets delayed. I’m worried about the patients in the hospital who are sick with COVID and their families and how they’re coping. I’m worried about my colleagues who are working long hours day after day in the hospital taking care of those sick patients and wondering how long they can keep it up. We really need your help. We need you to focus on the basics of always wearing a mask in public and practicing good social distancing and good hand washing. We need you to do a little bit more as well. Please don’t gather socially indoors with people from outside of your own home. Please stay home for the holidays this year. What we do in the days and weeks ahead will really determine the ultimate toll that COVID takes on our community. We’re asking you to help us help you."
Megan Meller, infection preventionist, Gundersen Health System
"I’m exhausted from working 12-hour days and getting woken up twice during the night because of an emergent COVID-19 situation. I’m exhausted from juggling reporting extraordinary number of COVID cases with phone calls, emails, and other responsibilities. I’m overwhelmed by the number of hospitalized patients that only seems to grow by the day. I’m heartbroken that I have to report to the state that someone died from COVID-19 in our hospital without loved ones by their side.
I can’t leave COVID-19 at work anymore. Family and friends call for advice but I don’t hesitate because I rather they get information from me than from someone else. I’m also grateful. I’m grateful that my mom only had a mild case of COVID-19 despite having some risk factors. I’m grateful to be surrounded by a fantastic team at Gundersen and for a wonderful support system in my partner, family, and friends."
Joshua Whitson, DO, internal medicine, Gundersen Health System
"We’re seeing people dying. And not just a few people. This can be prevented and what we’re asking is for your help. We’re asking you to follow the rules. We’re asking you to wear your masks, wash your hands. The simple things, the everyday things –- they make a big difference."
Chris Rhinehart, CNA, surgery, Gundersen Health System
"I’ve been a nurse’s aide for over 30 years and I’ve never seen anything like this."
Christian Ricker, staff chaplain, Gundersen Health System
"I have seen patients fully conscious for weeks struggling to breathe, trying to get better so they can go home, and eventually deciding that they’re on so much oxygen that they can’t go home. They don’t want to live in the hospital for months, and they decide to go comfort-care only. I’ve been with them when they decide to take off that mask. And I’ve held their hand and said prayers with them, cried with their family as they see them over Zoom or over WebEx or FaceTime. COVID has changed everything."
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.