Tales from the Front Lines: Keeping health care facilities safe

When COVID-19 kept staff and patients from our facilities, we began working harder inside our hospitals and clinics.

We cannot do our jobs from home. Without us, it would be difficult for our medical colleagues to see patients.

We do not provide direct patient care, but we’re caring for patients, too.

We are part of Gundersen Health System’s environmental services crew, which keeps our facilities safe for patients, visitors and staff.

Our work has always been essential. Now it’s crucial. We are part of the essential COVID-19 front line.

Before the virus reached us, we cleaned the Outpatient Surgery Center, orthopedics and central services areas.

During the pandemic, we’re working in the Special Precautions Unit and operating rooms, running a UV light after our staff cares for patients who may have been infected with COVID-19.

Our work may have shifted during the pandemic, but our mission is the same. Now and when the pandemic passes, we will make sure our facilities are safe for you.

Holly Anderson and Judy Hunter are environmental assistants at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. They joined the organization in 2013 and 2018, respectively.

