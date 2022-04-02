Talking Trails: A great time to get out the bike and go

Spring is a tough time to be someone who loves to get out on trails. The recent spell of cold weather wasn’t really unexpected (March in Wisconsin, after all), but it still put a damper on my hopes for an early spring. Normally I’ll use this column to share more traditional trails, but with the ground soft and muddy, I’m going to talk about some less orthodox trails.

One of my favorite axioms about living in La Crosse is that it’s always the right season for something. Except I think they forget about late winter/early spring. And then I remember that I have a bike! And I can ride it outside! Maybe you have a dusty bike in the garage, or maybe you have a top of the line road bike that you can’t wait to ride. Either way, it doesn’t matter; anything with two wheels and pedals can get you going.

All of the trails I mentioned in my previous column are open to bikes and can be great places to start. You don’t have to go far or fast to get outside, and you don’t have to wear tight fitting spandex either. Toss on whatever you feel comfortable wearing, and go for a spin — down the block or across town.

Check out this map of bike trails in the city — shorturl.at/ptKL9 — you can ride a paved loop on back city streets and trails around the perimeter of La Crosse, from the river to the bluffs and back. Most residents of La Crosse are within a mile of the loop, or you can park at Riverside Park and start and finish there.

For the more adventurous, check out our local rail to trails—these are wider, flat paths that were formerly railroad tracks. You can start in La Crosse and ride northwest to Trempealeau or go east to West Salem and beyond. Just search for any of these three local state trails—Great River, Elroy-Sparta or La Crosse River. These paths are friendly to any bicycle, but do require a state trail pass. The good news is that most local bike shops sell these passes!

Which brings me to a good side note — you might want to get your bike tuned up. If you haven’t ridden it recently, it’s good to have it checked over, and if you rode it a ton, you might have worn some parts out.

I’ve had bikes in both situations, and a quick trip to a local shop can save you from a flat tire or mechanical problem out on the trail. Plus you can pick up your trail pass, and maybe a new bag or clothing item! La Crosse is home to Smith’s Bike Shop and Bikes Limited near downtown. The northside has Wrench and Roll Collective, Onalaska has Coulee Bike Co., and Holmen is home to River Trail Cycles. Each place has qualified mechanics who can make sure you’re operating safe and efficiently!

Maybe you’ve already explored around town and on the trail. You might want to try getting out in the bluffs and coulees to enjoy some scenery. There are many great routes available, some shorter and some much longer. Driftless Cycling has many options on their website, including routes and pictures: ridewithgps.com/ambassadors/29-driftless-cycling.

La Crosse is also home to many group cycling rides, where you can enjoy the benefits of riding with friends and meeting new folks too! Check out the La Crosse Rides group on Facebook for more information. You might even fall in love with longer rides and try riding across the state—did you know La Crosse is home to the Ride Across Wisconsin? See more at rideacrosswisconsin.com.

Regardless of how you get out, I hope you are able to take a spin on two wheels this spring. Bikes aren’t just for kids, and they are pretty fuel efficient too!

Look for Talking Trails every other week. Chris Stindt can be reached at chris@oratrails.org.

