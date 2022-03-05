Talking Trails: Experience the beauty in our backyard

It has taken me 35 years to figure out what I want to do with my life. It wasn’t always a smooth journey, and far from a straight path.

In the end, I didn’t connect with anyone on LinkedIn or fill out an online job application — I took my skills and experience to the people who were doing the stuff I was most passionate about, and asked them to hire me. Somehow, it worked! I’m still not quite sure if it’s real, and I half expect someone to call me up and start laughing at me for believing it.

So, who am I, and what am I doing with my life? My name is Chris Stindt, and my passion is for outdoor recreation. As a former couch potato, and current bookworm, I’m not exactly who you imagine when you picture someone out in the woods, and I think that’s part of what I hope to change.

A few weeks ago, I started working for the Outdoor Recreation Alliance, or as we call it ORA Trails. I will be creating events, programs, and hopefully a variety of outdoor social opportunities for the greater La Crosse region.

Before I dive too much into what I’ll be doing specifically, I thought it would be helpful to share more about ORA. Prior to joining the staff team, I was on the ORA Executive Board for over five years, most recently serving as vice president.

I have seen a wide variety of what people think ORA is — from the idea that we are raging mountain bikers, trying to take over the trails and terrorize elderly bird watchers, to the people responsible for the new trail system at Grandad Bluff, the Gateway, helping elderly bicyclists experience nature. Perspective is key to many things in life, as my high school teacher Mr. James taught us — life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you respond.

ORA’s mission is: We are striving to build healthy, happy, and resilient communities by providing equitable and sustainable access to outdoor experiences. Seriously, we just want you to get outside. And we want to help with that.

How do we accomplish this mission? Number 1 is trails. We are responsible for the maintenance of all of the trails in Hixon park. If a tree falls in the woods and no one is around, we will wait until you tell us it’s down and then come and cut it out. Did a flash flood cause damage to the trail down that hill? We will work on that during our volunteer trail work nights, changing flow and creating more sustainable trails, that shed water, preserve the natural environment and create a better user experience. We also plan to continue developing and building new trails, here and in other great places in the region.

I can’t tell you all of the exciting things we have planned yet, but if you like what you’ve seen so far … stay tuned for more. And if you haven’t seen the trails by Grandad Bluff yet, go check them out! Or the new Miller Bluff hiking trail! The views on both are incredible.

We also do other great projects to get you outdoors. We’ve been working on Chad Erickson park for quite awhile, including recently working to add an outdoor classroom to the all access park and paved trail. More is coming there too! And we built a sweet paved pump track at Leuth Park, for bikes, scooters, and other users. We hope to have two more similar type parks in the next year.

I am excited to have this column as an opportunity to tell you more about how I have been experiencing the outdoors in the Driftless and how you can, too.

Kudos to columnist Jeff Brown for telling the stories of the extremes, but this will be more about how anyone and everyone can get outside, and experience the beauty that is our backyard.

Look for Chris Stindt’s Talking Trails column every other Saturday.

