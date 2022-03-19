Talking Trails: Spring brings challenges but there are many options

Spring is in the air! I personally get a little bit of seasonal depression or cabin fever, whatever you want to call it, each winter. The first hints of spring always gets me really excited to get outdoors.

Some first nations called this full moon the Worm Moon, because the worms start to come out of the earth. They can’t sneak out of frozen dirt! I hope some of you were able to join the recent Full Moon hike ORA Trails had at Myrick Park, with WisCorps. Keep in mind we’ll be doing those all year, so even if you missed this one, you’ll have a chance to join us in the future. Just follow ORA Trails on Facebook or visit www.oratrails.org to sign up for our newsletter.

Spring does present some challenges for getting out, though. I’m not the only one who wants to get outside, after being cooped up all winter, it seems like everyone is interested in ending hibernation. At the same time, the trails are especially vulnerable as the thaw occurs. As you may have seen in the media recently the city closed all Bluffland Trails.

There are two parts to the spring thaw — the first is just the melting of all the snow and ice. The second is a bit more of a challenge, called freeze/thaw. The moisture in the trails slowly comes out as the frost comes out of the ground. This leaves the top layer extra vulnerable to damage from trail users. Even if your yard is already dry and firm, the trails might not be ready.

ORA will be working with the Parks, Recreation and Forestry department, as well as other local land managers, to monitor the trails and see when they will be ready to open safely. ORA spends a significant amount of time maintaining and improving the trails and we love to spend it on improvements rather than damage from users.

So where does that leave you, on a warm, sunny, spring day? There are a lot of other options to get outside! Consider the paved trails through the marsh, near Myrick Park. If you haven’t been on the paved trails, they run from Myrick to Riverside. And through Riverside all the way behind Gundersen, with a short connection on Front Street. This is a great option for a hike or bike ride! You could also try the former Quarry rode in Mathy Tract at the end of County FA. I’ve found the former road used by quarry truck drivers holds up very well during the spring thaw.

On the northside is the Bud Hendrickson paved trail, and on the southside you can ride along Pamel Creek. And if you’re itching to get on a bike, Leuth Park has a fantastic paved pump track for kids and those young at heart. I love to ride there. There are many more options around the region, if you aren’t sure what’s available in your area a quick Google search can help, or simply email me! chris@oratrails.org

As a general rule of thumb for the dirt trails—if you leave tracks, turn back. We absolutely want everyone to get outside, and we will be too! Me especially. Just try to find some fun ways to do it that won’t damage any trails and before you know it, the trails will be ready and we can all enjoy summer. It will be here before you know it!

Look for Talking Trails every other week. Chris Stindt can be reached at chris@oratrails.org.

