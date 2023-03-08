The town of Campbell will host a presentation Monday, March 13 with the U.S. Geological Survey regarding the results of a year-long tap water study test of town wells.

According to a press release from the town, the federal agency sampled various locations across the Town of Campbell to seek in-depth information about the analytes in the groundwater. The year-long study included analysis of several locations including residential spigots, town buildings, and parks. Water samples were tested for contaminants including PFAS, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, metals, VOCs, and more. Many of these compounds have no EPA thresholds, others the EPA is seeking to revise.