'Tapestry: The Music of Carole King' to recreate concert sounds

Enjoy an evening of timeless music with "Tapestry: The Music of Carole King" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts.

"Tapestry: The Music of Carole King" faithfully recreates the glorious sound of a Carole King concert, leaving audiences with memories of the great music she wrote and recorded, including You’ve Got a Friend, Natural Woman, It’s Too Late, So Far Away, I Feel the Earth Move and Beautiful—the title song of the mega-hit Broadway musical about the life and times of one of America’s most prolific, honored, and revered singer-songwriters.

King is the most successful and revered female singer-songwriter in pop music history. More than 400 of her compositions have been recorded by more than 1,000 artists, resulting in 100 hit singles. King’s 1971 album Tapestry took her to the pinnacle, winning Grammy Awards for song and album of the year as well as best female vocalist honors. With more than 25 million units sold, Tapestry remained the best-selling album by a female artist for a quarter century. She went to register three other platinum and seven gold albums.

This performance is sponsored in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets are $39 plus taxes and fees. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.