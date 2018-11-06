In my Nov. 2 response to an earlier letter regarding the transportation questions on today’s ballot, I mistakenly noted the county levy had not increased by $4.5 million between 2014-2018.
In fact, it has increased by that amount as written in Bill Feehan’s most recent letter. While that piece of information was inaccurate, I stand by the remainder of my letter. La Crosse County has made roads a priority.
Thanks for voting if you have already done so — if not, please vote.
You don't know what your are printing? WOW!!!
So Ms. Johnson, when can we expect your resignation?
