Task Force McCoy assists in job opportunities for Afghan personnel

A nongovernmental organization recently provided an occupational overview of high demand jobs in America to Afghan personnel at Fort McCoy, as part of Operation Allies Welcome.

"I am here to do briefings to the Afghan personnel about employment opportunities in America," said Robert Comer, a senior regional manager for Hiring Our Heroes, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. "It is a holistic approach to educate people and training them on employment opportunities in America."

Comer on Nov. 9 discussed the basics of different industries in America, and gave insight on what to expect in each field.

"We started with the basic requirements of each industry; trucking, technology, warehouse, food service and healthcare are some of the top industries in America," he said. "We are talking about those industries and what it looks like to get key credentials, licenses and education."

Comer noticed the Afghan personnel took interest in some of the industries mentioned in class.

During the class, some seemed interested in technology, trucking and warehouse jobs because of the education benefits potential employers provided, he said. We talked about all facets of employment from having a degree and getting into higher paying jobs or having key credentials to get into technology roles.

Comer spoke about taxes and work attire for each field with the Afghan personnel.

"We went over the fundamentals of attire for different fields, from business casual to casual to formal. Most of the class had an idea of what they would like to do for work and understood the attire that they would wear for the job," he said. "We talked about taxes and the different state taxes, what employment income tax looks like state by state and in the federal government."

Hiring Our Heroes, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation not only provides education on occupation opportunities in America, but it also helps Afghan personnel work on their resumes to get the job that they want.

"We are having them register on our website as an applicant/client, and then connecting them with one of our partners, Indeed, to help them build resumes and get their information out in front of the employers," said Comer. "With them registered as a client, that gives us the ability to work with them and get their information out to employers for job opportunities."

Nooruhuda Quraishi, an Afghan evacuee participating in job fair training, expressed gratitude to Hiring Our Heroes, U.S. Chamber Commerce Foundation members for the class.

"I got a lot of information and I am very thankful to them for their hard work, they come every Tuesday to tell us about how to get a job," said Quraishi. "They gave us lots of information on the different attire for the many occupation fields, I am really thankful to them."

Quraishi raised concerns during the event for those who have trade skills they learned in Afghanistan.

"Most of the people expressed, how they can get a job if they do not know English," said Quraishi. "Some of the personnel mentioned that they were carpenters, mechanics and painters in Afghanistan, how would they do those jobs in America if they do not know English."

Comer discussed how well the training went and what he hopes the Afghan personnel take away from the class.

"I think the training event went well, we had a lot of great questions, good feedback. People are anxious to learn how to get various jobs," he said. "My hope is that I have provided some hope to them and gain a little knowledge that would shed a little bit of light on how this new life is going to look for them."

Hiring Our Heroes and TF McCoy will continue to offer weekly employment training to prepare Afghan personnel as much as possible as they transition to American life.

