Taste of the Trail events canceled for September
The Taste of the Trail events to be held on Saturdays in September have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hosting group, Root River Trail Towns, notes that some towns may still hold festivities, but these will not be sponsored by the organization.

The 60-Mile Garage Sale and Taste of the Trail events are still set for June and September of 2021.

For more information, visit www.rootrivertrail.org.

