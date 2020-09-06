Taste of the Trail events canceled for September

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Taste of the Trail events to be held on Saturdays in September have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hosting group, Root River Trail Towns, notes that some towns may still hold festivities, but these will not be sponsored by the organization.

The 60-Mile Garage Sale and Taste of the Trail events are still set for June and September of 2021.

For more information, visit www.rootrivertrail.org.

