Tavern League donates $263,000 to La Crosse County charities

It was a rough time for the tavern and hospitality industry in 2020, but the Wisconsin Tavern League Foundation still donated $263,000 to 90 charitable organizations in La Crosse County last year.

Mike Brown, president of the La Crosse County Tavern League and owner of Mike's Logan Bar & Grill in La Crosse, said local giving from the Tavern League in 2020 was comparable to previous years despite the economic disruption caused by COVID-19.

"The bar owners still understand how that no matter how much we were hurting, there were other people out there hurting even more," Brown said.

The La Crosse County funding includes matching funds from the state Tavern League Foundation. Statewide, the foundation donated over $10 million to almost 25,000 charitable organizations and people in need.

Chris Marsicano, TLW president and owner of The Village Supper Club in Delavan, described Tavern League members as a "particularly generous bunch."

“We feel that it creates an awareness about the importance of making an impact on the local community,” Marsicano said. “The program is a great opportunity to get people involved and have a voice in the decision about how we want to give back to the community.”

