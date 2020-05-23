Taylor woman undergoes brain surgery after second bout of cancer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Shawn Storey underwent brain surgery for melanoma metastasis April 27, her husband Shannon sat in his car, parked in the lot outside Mayo Clinic Health System.

It wasn't where either member of the couple wanted Shannon to be.

He should have been there to give Shawn a hug before she was wheeled into the operating room. He should have been in the waiting room when the surgeon stepped out to advise the complex procedure was a success. And he should have been there to hold Shawn's hand when she woke up in the recovery room.

But this was the era of COVID-19, and visitors at Mayo -- as well as many hospitals local and national -- were prohibited from entering the facility as a precaution against the virus's spread.

"Every bit of it would have been easier" for both of them, Shawn says, if Shannon had been yards away in the waiting room, rather than down the block, anxiously watching the clock as he awaited an update, and she in a bed wishing to see his face on one of the most difficult days of her life.

"For me to even process, I need my husband," Shawn, 53, of Taylor, says. "I have to hold everything in until I can get to my support and let it all out."