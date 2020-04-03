Teen back from Florida newest confirmed case of COVID-19 in La Crosse County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A local teen has been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing La Crosse County's total of lab confirmed cases to 20.

The patient, a female in her late teens, had traveled to Florida about two weeks ago, Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, reported during a Friday press conference. The case is under investigation and those believed to have been exposed will be notified immediately.

Of all those diagnosed with COVID 19 in La Crosse County, 14 are recovered and one of the two hospitalized patients has returned home. On the state level, as of early afternoon Friday, there were 1,916 total positive cases of the virus, with 487 hospitalizations and 37 deaths. Of all the COVID-19 tests conducted, 22,377 have been negative.

During the press conference, Sarah Johnson, mental health director for the La Crosse Area Family YMCA, spoke on mental health in the midst of COVID-19, acknowledging the stress, fear and anxiety surrounding the virus and related precautionary isolation.

"We are facing something none of us have experienced in our lives," Johnson says. "It's really, really important to be responsive (to our feelings)."