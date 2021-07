A 16-year-old from Nelson was injured in a rollover crash Friday morning in Buffalo County.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was driving a pickup truck southbound on Hwy. 35 in the town of Belvidere when he fell asleep at the wheel and lost control.

The vehicle came to rest shortly before 6 a.m. in a corn field off the highway’s northbound shoulder.

The teen was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

