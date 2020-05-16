Teen is La Crosse County's newest COVID-19 case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse County Health Department reported one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 Saturday, attributed to a teenage female. Her symptom level was not revealed.

This brings the local confirmed case count to 45, with 33 individuals recovered and one currently being hospitalized. La Crosse County has had no deaths related to the virus, and negative test results are at 3,149.

Statewide, there have been 12,187 positive tests, an increase of 502 since Friday, and 134,206 negative tests, an overnight jump of 5,549. Total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are 2,018, or 17% of cases, and 453 have died.

Despite safer-at-home no longer being locally enforced, the La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents there continues to be community spread. Physical distancing, staying home, washing hands and wearing a fabric face covering in public spaces are strongly advised.

