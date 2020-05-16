You are the owner of this article.
Teen is La Crosse County's newest COVID-19 case
The La Crosse County Health Department reported one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 Saturday, attributed to a teenage female. Her symptom level was not revealed.

This brings the local confirmed case count to 45, with 33 individuals recovered and one currently being hospitalized. La Crosse County has had no deaths related to the virus, and negative test results are at 3,149.

Statewide, there have been 12,187 positive tests, an increase of 502 since Friday, and 134,206 negative tests, an overnight jump of 5,549. Total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are 2,018, or 17% of cases, and 453 have died.

Despite safer-at-home no longer being locally enforced, the La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents there continues to be community spread. Physical distancing, staying home, washing hands and wearing a fabric face covering in public spaces are strongly advised.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Trempealeau County inmate tests positive for virus, D1

